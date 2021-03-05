Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.56

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.56 and last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 4427337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 155,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

