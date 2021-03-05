HSBC Upgrades NIKE (NYSE:NKE) to Buy

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $158.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $132.04 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $208.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Insiders sold 392,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,498,550 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

