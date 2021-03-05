HTMLCOIN (HTML) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,561.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One HTMLCOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $26,561.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,959.84 or 0.99577696 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00038811 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00011106 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.33 or 0.00960647 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.40 or 0.00425890 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.74 or 0.00296411 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00089117 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00039256 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005799 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

