HUNT (HUNT) Achieves Market Cap of $21.59 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. One HUNT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 34.5% against the US dollar. HUNT has a market capitalization of $21.59 million and $38.65 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.78 or 0.00470979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00069245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00077987 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00083487 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00052595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.80 or 0.00471025 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

