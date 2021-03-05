Hxro (HXRO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $953,344.00

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, Hxro has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Hxro has a total market cap of $73.89 million and approximately $953,344.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hxro

Hxro (CRYPTO:HXRO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

