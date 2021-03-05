Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of HYMTF traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,416. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05. Hyundai Motor has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $71.00.

Get Hyundai Motor alerts:

Hyundai Motor Company Profile

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.