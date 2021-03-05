i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 10.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 387.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

In other i3 Verticals news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $100,799.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $10,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,334,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,061. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $32.16 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -804.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

