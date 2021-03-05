ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ICCH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.41. 318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733. ICC has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $47.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) by 151.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,516 shares during the period. ICC makes up approximately 1.3% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned 3.25% of ICC worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets products through a network of 176 independent agents in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

