ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Canaccord Genuity

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Truist lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.57.

ICF International stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.94. 1,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,260. ICF International has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $90.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that ICF International will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $682,496.59. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ICF International by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 526.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

