ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

ICLR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday. Truist upgraded ICON Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICON Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ICON Public presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.17.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public stock opened at $172.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.48. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $223.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in ICON Public by 519.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in ICON Public by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.