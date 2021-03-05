Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

NASDAQ INVE traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $10.81. 5,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,382. The company has a market cap of $194.80 million, a PE ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.56. Identiv has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43.

In other Identiv news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $110,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INVE. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

