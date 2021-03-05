iEthereum (IETH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One iEthereum coin can now be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. iEthereum has a total market cap of $670,445.87 and $1.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, iEthereum has traded down 41.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get iEthereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00056008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $362.87 or 0.00749629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00025404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00031232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00059299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00042340 BTC.

About iEthereum

IETH is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. iEthereum’s official website is iethereum.trade. iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

Buying and Selling iEthereum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iEthereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iEthereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iEthereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iEthereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.