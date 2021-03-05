IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $502.41

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 502.41 ($6.56) and traded as low as GBX 502 ($6.56). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 508 ($6.64), with a volume of 14,378 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The firm has a market cap of £491.63 million and a P/E ratio of 33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 514.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 502.41.

In related news, insider Paul Elliott Fineman sold 87,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total value of £528,189.20 ($690,082.57). Also, insider Giles Kirkley Willits sold 93,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.93), for a total value of £567,988.11 ($742,080.10).

IG Design Group Company Profile (LON:IGR)

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

