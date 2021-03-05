iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of iHeartMedia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.47). Barrington Research also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on IHRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $16.10.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.48 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 402,370 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 325.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 53,145 shares during the period.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

