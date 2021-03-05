Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 113.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 582.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

CHH opened at $102.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $114.50.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHH. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

In other news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.