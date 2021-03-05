Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 1,968 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 111.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Polaris were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,529 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Polaris by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Polaris by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $933,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,798 shares of company stock worth $5,615,578. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PII opened at $122.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 371.24 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.34 and a 200-day moving average of $102.06.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 39.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

