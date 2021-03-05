Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 3,808 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 151.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,571,000 after acquiring an additional 713,320 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 235.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 839,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,825,000 after acquiring an additional 589,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after acquiring an additional 538,418 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 878.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after acquiring an additional 493,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,036,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -45.98 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. Research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lance Baldo sold 6,250 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $315,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $315,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $28,773.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,990,214 shares of company stock valued at $116,379,408 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.