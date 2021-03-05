Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 196.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

In related news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $33,664.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,652.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,005 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $453,966.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 64,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,223 shares of company stock valued at $818,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CW. TheStreet raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

CW stock opened at $114.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $126.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.