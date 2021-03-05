Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 126.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,614 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.12.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.29 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,073,240 shares of company stock valued at $72,221,822. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

