Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 3,108 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in New Relic were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMI Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 3,989,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,821,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,790,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 832,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,924,000 after acquiring an additional 366,380 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,614,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 732,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,281,000 after acquiring an additional 203,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Relic alerts:

NEWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.76.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $56.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.38. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. Equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $1,896,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.