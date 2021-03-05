IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The business had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis.

IMAX traded up $3.88 on Friday, hitting $24.59. 4,069,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,791. IMAX has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie raised their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.24.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

