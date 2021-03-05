IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded IMI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

IMI stock opened at $37.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.56. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.35. IMI has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

