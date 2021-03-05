Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) & KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Head to Head Contrast

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) and KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Immatics alerts:

This table compares Immatics and KONE Oyj’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immatics N/A N/A $2.58 million N/A N/A KONE Oyj $11.18 billion 3.58 $1.04 billion N/A N/A

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Immatics.

Profitability

This table compares Immatics and KONE Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immatics N/A -1,105.30% -37.06% KONE Oyj 9.37% 33.13% 11.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Immatics and KONE Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immatics 0 0 5 0 3.00 KONE Oyj 3 8 3 0 2.00

Immatics presently has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 80.98%. Given Immatics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Immatics is more favorable than KONE Oyj.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of KONE Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KONE Oyj beats Immatics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its ACTengine product candidates include IMA201 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 in patients with solid tumors; IMA202 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 1 in patients with various solid tumors, including squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; IMA203 that targets preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid tumors; and IMA204, an anti-tumor therapy that targets the malignant tumor cell. Its TCR Bispecifics product candidates include IMA401, a cancer testis antigen for the treatment of solid tumor; and IMA402 for the treatment of solid and hematological malignancies. The company also develops IMA101, a multi-target precision immunotherapy; and IMA301, an off-the-shelf ACT. It has a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications; MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Switzerland LLC to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications; Amgen Inc.; and MorphoSys to develop novel antibody-based therapies against various cancer antigens that are recognized by T cells. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in TÃ¼bingen, Germany.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. In addition, it offers people flow planning and consulting services; and solutions for special buildings and large projects. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.