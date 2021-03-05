Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

IMMR traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,895. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $244.59 million, a PE ratio of -190.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51.

In other Immersion news, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $15,190,000.00. Also, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $36,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,685,713 shares of company stock worth $38,236,385 over the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immersion in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

