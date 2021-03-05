Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the January 28th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at $4,033,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at $1,186,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth approximately $695,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth $645,000.

IMNM stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 99,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,460. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.47. Immunome has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $63.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

About Immunome

Immunome Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes highly targeted and native human cancer antibodies against universal cancer antigens. Its RealMAb technology enables the discovery of novel antigens and the cognate native human antibodies that target antigens; and ScreenMab multiplex functional screening technology identifies monoclonal antibodies that have exquisite for tumor neoantigens.

