IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the January 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 680,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISVLF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,695. IMPACT Silver has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

