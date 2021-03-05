Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, ATB Capital restated a sector perform rating and set a C$29.50 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$29.35.

TSE:IMO opened at C$29.18 on Monday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of C$10.27 and a 52 week high of C$30.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.36.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.1500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.78%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

