Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has C$32.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$27.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ATB Capital reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$29.50 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.35.

Get Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$29.18 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of C$10.27 and a 1-year high of C$30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.42 billion and a PE ratio of -11.53.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.1500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -34.78%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.