Independent Research Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €28.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective by Independent Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EVK. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.13 ($33.10).

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €29.03 ($34.15) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.04. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

