Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 666,200 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the January 28th total of 898,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 333.1 days.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

IFNNF stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.57.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

