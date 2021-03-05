InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 612,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 436,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFRX shares. SVB Leerink raised InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

The stock has a market cap of $106.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter worth $9,609,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of InflaRx by 63.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 238,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth $994,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InflaRx by 491.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 173,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

