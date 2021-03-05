Inland Homes plc (INL.L) (LON:INL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.15

Inland Homes plc (INL.L) (LON:INL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.15 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 55.33 ($0.72). Inland Homes plc (INL.L) shares last traded at GBX 58 ($0.76), with a volume of 325,783 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27. The stock has a market cap of £136.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00.

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield sites for residential and mixed use projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of homes; letting or operating of real estate properties. It holds a land portfolio of 7,796 plots in the south and south-east of England, 2,170 residential plots spread across 405 acres as well as has 892 homes under construction.

