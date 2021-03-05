INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

INMB opened at $15.37 on Friday. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $206.70 million, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 3.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INMB shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,578,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $3,747,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,031,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

