INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Issues Earnings Results

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ INMB opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87. INmune Bio has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $206.70 million, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 3.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INMB. Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. INmune Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

