Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) PT Lowered to $28.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on INGXF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.25 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of INGXF opened at $17.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

