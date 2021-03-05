Insider Buying: Aruma Resources Limited (AAJ.AX) (ASX:AAJ) Insider Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Aruma Resources Limited (AAJ.AX) (ASX:AAJ) insider Peter Schwann bought 200,000 shares of Aruma Resources Limited (AAJ.AX) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$13,600.00 ($9,714.29).

About Aruma Resources Limited (AAJ.AX)

Aruma Resources Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Australia. Its flagship property holds 100% interest in the Pilbara gold project located in Western Australia. Aruma Resources Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

