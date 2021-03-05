Insider Buying: ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME) Insider Acquires A$60,425.00 in Stock

ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME) insider Damian Banks acquired 48,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$60,425.00 ($43,160.71).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93.

ImExHS Limited operates as an imaging software as a service and ancillary service provider in Australia and internationally. It is involved in developing and selling Hiruko software platform that comprises radiology information system, which manages the workflow management system with a patient data and image distribution system, as well as picture archiving and communication system that allows healthcare organization to capture, store, view, and share radiology images.

