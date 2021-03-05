Insider Buying: Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) Insider Acquires 873 Shares of Stock

Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) insider Holly Kramer purchased 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$39.82 ($28.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,761.99 ($24,829.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$35.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Woolworths Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.46. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Woolworths Group’s dividend payout ratio is 94.64%.

Woolworths Group Company Profile

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,052 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

