Insider Selling: Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) CFO Sells $257,546.25 in Stock

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total value of $257,546.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott G. Ginn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total value of $279,698.25.

AMED stock opened at $236.62 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $132.95 and a one year high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amedisys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,658,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $1,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

