Insider Selling: Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director Sells 168,000 Shares of Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AR opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 4.57.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. Research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

