Insider Selling: BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Sells 3,198 Shares of Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14.

BorgWarner stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,344,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $76,912,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 870,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.07.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

