Insider Selling: Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) CAO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $162,600.00.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.91 million, a P/E ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 2.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. FMR LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $550,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 27.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $1,842,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DFIN shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.