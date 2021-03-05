Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells $17,700.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $17,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on INSW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of International Seaways from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,188,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after buying an additional 448,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,274,000 after buying an additional 78,623 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after buying an additional 250,695 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,337,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 49,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 414,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 81,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

