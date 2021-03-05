Insider Selling: L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) CFO Sells $4,138,266.88 in Stock

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LB opened at $54.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96. L Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $57.63.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LB. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of L Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

