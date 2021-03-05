Insider Selling: Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Sells 6,138 Shares of Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) insider Andrew King sold 6,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($23.37), for a total value of £109,808.82 ($143,465.93).

Andrew King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Andrew King bought 9 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,772 ($23.15) per share, with a total value of £159.48 ($208.36).

On Friday, January 8th, Andrew King bought 8 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,892 ($24.72) per share, with a total value of £151.36 ($197.75).

Shares of LON:MNDI traded down GBX 26.50 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,759 ($22.98). 917,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,801. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Mondi plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,902.50 ($24.86). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,795.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,673.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a €0.41 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mondi’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Mondi to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,852.50 ($24.20).

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

