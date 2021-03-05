Insider Selling: NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CEO Sells 118,000 Shares of Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NEE opened at $71.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $73,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

