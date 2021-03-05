Insider Selling: Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Major Shareholder Sells 552,486 Shares of Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $7,999,997.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $16.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74. Nikola Co. has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upgraded Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Nikola by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Nikola by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Nikola by 30,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nikola by 21.2% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

