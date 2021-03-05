Insider Selling: Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells 97,987 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 97,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $611,438.88. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $864.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,104,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 42,378 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 282,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Hovde Group started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.