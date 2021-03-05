Insider Selling: Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) VP Sells $228,603.76 in Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) VP James Berry sold 2,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $228,603.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Berry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, James Berry sold 1,177 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $95,030.98.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.29. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.45 and a 52 week high of $91.03.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.23. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 498.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 39,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

