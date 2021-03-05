Insider Selling: SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $256.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $377.00.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.